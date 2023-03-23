The Met’s assortment accommodates over 1,000 objects linked to alleged traffickers and looters, investigation finds

Written by Carlie PorterfieldNew York City

This article was originally published by The Art Newspaper, an editorial partner of CNN Style.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has more than 1,000 objects in its collection that have ties to people allegedly involved in crimes related to the antiquities trade, according to a new report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), sparking heightened scrutiny of the largest and most-visited museum in the US.

At least 1,109 pieces in the Met’s collection were previously owned by individuals who have been indicted or convicted of crimes including looting and trafficking, the ICIJ and nonprofit Finance Uncovered found in a review of the Met’s antiquities collection.

Of those objects, fewer than half have records available that detail how they left their countries of origin. And of the more than 250 antiquities at the Met with links to Nepal and Kashmir — two places that have been especially badly impacted by…