The Mortgage Calculator is a Mortgage Lender…With a Podcast – Press Release

The Mortgage Calculator executive team does a daily podcast for the public on their YouTube channel. The company displays live mortgage rates to the public in a transparent way and educates consumers and industry professionals on different loan products and topics daily.

MIAMI, July 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Mortgage Calculator is a new modern lender with a transparent take on mortgage lending. The executive team goes over live rates for DSCR loans every morning! You can tune in to the Daily Mortgage Rates Live presentation every weekday at 11am eastern time on the Company’s YouTube channel. Using The Mortgage Calculator, tools, investors can price their own loans online with real live mortgage rates for popular investor products such as DSCR loans. Other tools available to clients at The Mortgage Calculator include a DSCR Calculator, Purchase Mortgage Calculator, Refinance Mortgage Calculator, Commercial Mortgage Calculator, Fix and Flip Loan Mortgage Calculator, and a Construction Loan Calculator.

“We feel that we are making mortgage lending more transparent and creating partnerships with our borrowers.” says COO of The Mortgage Calculator Kyle Hiersche “We will show you our actual live rates for real programs and educate you on exactly how those programs work”. The daily live shows and weekly live trainings that the company posts and turns into podcasts are proof that borrowers agree with sentiment of the company. There are hundreds of episodes on all platforms educating potential borrowers and investors on thousands of mortgage programs provided by The Mortgage Calculator.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in…