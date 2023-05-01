The National Police Association Files Suit to Obtain the Nashville Shooter ‘Mani… – Press Release

INDIANAPOLIS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The National Police Association (NPA) announced today that it has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in conjunction with its Tennessee private investigator, Clata Renee Brewer, against the governments of Nashville and Davidson County for refusal to act on a request for records. The FOIA request asked for all writings by Audrey Hale, to include a manifesto, recovered by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) relating to the March 27, 2023 mass shooting that occurred at The Covenant School, in Nashville, Tennessee where Audrey Hale killed three children and three adults. The FOIA also requested all records, including emails, texts, and other communications to and from the MNPD mentioning or regarding the writings of Audrey Hale recovered by the MNPD, because it is possible MNPD has been subjected to political pressure to keep all or part of the writings secret. No response to the FOIA request was received. MNPD has denied similar requests claiming an ongoing criminal investigation.

Despite MNPD’s claims that a criminal investigation was underway, the Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations disclosed publicly at least twice there was no ongoing criminal investigation.

Once, on April 5, 2023, addressing a meeting of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Director David Rausch disclosed it had already been established from Hale’s writings recovered that Hale “acted alone”. Again, on April 14, 2023, a video interview with PIJN News was published in which Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Director David Rausch was asked (17:36 mark) “What are the next steps” since there will be no trial because the shooter is dead. Rausch responded, “Unfortunately you’re right, this is it.” “The individual responsible is no longer with us.”

On April 27, 2023, it was reported MNPD will release Hale’s writings in some form at some point. The reported change in posture by MNPD,…