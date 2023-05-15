THE OIL & GAS HOLDING COMPANY B.S.C. (c) ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER – Press Release

LONDON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Oil & Gas Holding Company B.S.C. (c) (the “Offeror“) hereby announces that it is separately inviting Noteholders of its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 7.625 per cent. Notes due 7 November 2024 XS and US67778M2C35 (Rule 144A)), issued by the Offeror (the “Notes“) to tender for cash purchase any and all of such Notes by the Offeror (the “Invitation“), all on the terms and subject to the satisfaction of the New Certificates Condition and the other conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 15 May 2023 (the “Tender Offer Memorandum“).

The Invitation is subject to the conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum prepared in connection with the Invitation and is subject to the offer and distribution restrictions set out below. Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Description of

the Notes Acceptance amount ISINs CUSIP (Rule 144a) Principal amount outstanding Purchase price per U.S.$1,000 in

principal amount U.S.$750,000,000

7.625 per cent.

Notes due 7

November 2024 Any and all XS1901860160

(Regulation S) and

US67778M2C35

(Rule 144A) 67778M2C3 U.S.$750,000,000 U.S.$1,025

Rationale and background for the Invitation

The rationale for the Invitation, and the intended issuance of New Certificates, is to proactively manage the Offeror’s balance sheet and maturity profiles. Notes purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Invitation will be cancelled and will not be re-issued or re-sold. Notes which have not been validly offered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation will remain outstanding.

Details of the Invitation

On the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum (including the “Offer and Distribution Restrictions” described herein), the Offeror invites any and all Noteholders as of 15 May 2023 to tender their Notes for purchase. Noteholders that (i) validly tender their Notes at…