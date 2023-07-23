The Open: Brian Harman wins Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool by six pictures

-13 B Harman (US); -7 T Kim (Kor), S Straka (Aut), J Day (Aus), J Rahm (Spa); -6 E Grillo (Arg), R McIlroy (NI) Selected others: -4 M Jordan (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); -2 L Canter (Eng), A Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); E S Scheffler (US); +1 C Smith (Aus); +4 M Stewart (Sco) Full leaderboard

Brian Harman overcame an early wobble to stroll serenely to his first major title with a six-shot victory at the 151st Open Championship in Hoylake.

A one-under 70 proved more than enough for the American, who finished on 13 under at a rain-soaked Royal Liverpool.

World number three Jon Rahm finished joint second on seven under with Sepp Straka, Tom Kim and Jason Day.

Rory McIlroy ended six under, while Matthew Jordan and Tommy Fleetwood were England’s best, tied on four under.

It has been a fairytale week for Jordan, who was on the Royal Liverpool chipping green at the age of three and became a member aged seven.

The R&A gave him the honour of hitting the opening tee shot on Thursday and he…