The Patient Safety Movement Foundation Concludes Its 10th Annual World Patient S… – Press Release

President Clinton calls for a culture of conversion to promote patient safety in healthcare.

President Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States, headlined day two of the 10th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit, presented by the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF).

As a long-time advocate of patient safety, President Clinton spoke of the need to develop what he termed a “culture of conversion,” where more people within healthcare feel empowered to implement proven practices for eliminating preventable harm within hospitals.

“We know enough right now to cut the current problem by half or more,” he said. “One of the biggest problems you have in every big, complicated society is that there’s an incredibly built-in resistance to being the second, third, fourth, or 100th person to do the same thing, even though it’s been proven to work. Which is exactly the reverse of what we should be doing.”

Reflecting on his time in office during the 1990s, President Clinton said that we could learn much from the example of former South African President Nelson Mandela when it comes to uniting people behind a common cause for good.

“Everyone wants to believe they have some piece to add to life’s great puzzle,” he said. “You need converts to do anything big, and we’ve got to get more zealous converts. Nelson Mandela was a genius at this. He was the best I ever saw. He never tried to make people feel bad for what they hadn’t done. He tried to make people feel good about what they could do.”

