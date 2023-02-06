The Philippines Logistics Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, 2022P- 2… – Press Release

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Philippines Logistics Market is in the growing stage, being driven by increasing demand for food, beverages, and manufacturing products. There are several players in the Philippines Logistics market some of which are Royal Cargo, W Express (DHL), 2Go Logistics, Yusen Logistics, and AAI Logistics.

Chinese, Dutch, Japanese and Taiwanese investors have committed to either put up or expand existing logistics facilities in southern Luzon, Philippines .

. Rise in e-commerce with internet penetration (73.9 Mn Users, 2021) has increased the demand for industrial freight warehouses in the country.

Being an archipelago and Import Oriented country extremely dependent on Sea, ICDs are used extensively at ports and airports.

Improving Road Transportation and Warehousing Infrastructure: The Philippines government has undertaken major infrastructure development projects like “Build Build Build” to expand the logistics services of the country in near future. Additionally, to meet the increasing demand for refrigerated storage, several cold chain operators are anticipated to expand their businesses and build numerous new cold storage facilities which will provide a boost to Philippines cold storage industry. The logistics sector in the country is going through a new wave of technological advancements that are crucial for both the organic growth of logistics businesses and for end customers of those services.

High Demand for Road and Sea Transportation: The development of currently existing technology and technological tools is anticipated to spur expansion in the warehousing industry. Platooning and the use of electric cars are also helping to tackle cargo theft and lower the cost of freight transportation as the country’s logistics sector shifts towards digital growth. A growing middle class, rising consumer spending, and young, tech-savvy population in the Philippines are driving the expansion of e-commerce and will further…