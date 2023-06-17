The Power of Gratitude – New study examines the benefits of counting one’s bless… – Press Release

A recent study from researchers at Psychtests.com indicates that people who practice gratitude are psychologically healthier, mentally tougher, and more inclined to take better care of themselves.

It’s one of the simplest things we can do to improve our well-being, yet most of us don’t practice it often enough: gratitude. Research has shown that grateful people have happier relationships, experience more positive emotions, sleep better, and, interestingly, have fewer headaches and digestive problems. A study by PsychTests also indicates that practicing gratitude increases stress resistance, inspires a healthier lifestyle, and simply makes people happier.

Analyzing data collected from 1,456 people who took the Hardiness Test, PsychTests’ researchers compared people who regularly practice gratitude (“Thankful”) and those who don’t (“Unthankful”). Here’s where they differed:

> 83% of the Thankful group love themselves just as they are (compared to 25% of the Unthankful).

> 81% feel they contribute something important to the lives of their family, to society, or the world in general (compared to 30% of the Unthankful).

> 74% have high self-confidence (compared to 23% of the Unthankful).

> 71% push themselves to overcome their fears (compared to 20% of the Unthankful).

> 81% face problems rather than trying to avoid them (compared to 41% of the Unthankful).

> 77% believe that all obstacles are temporary (compared to 29% of the Unthankful).

> 89% view hardship and adversity as opportunities for growth (compared to 46% of the Unthankful).

> 84% are able to find the silver lining in negative situations (compared to 29% of the Unthankful).

> 63% eat a mostly healthy diet (compared to 29% of the Unthankful).

> 53% exercise at…