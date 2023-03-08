‘The Problem’: Russia releases trailer for first feature-length film filmed in area

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.





CNN

—



The space race has expanded to new frontiers in recent years, moving into business, tourism … and now cinema.

Russian film makers on Tuesday released a trailer for “The Challenge,” which became the first ever feature film to be shot in space in 2021.

The trailer outlines the movie’s plot: A surgeon, Zhenya, played by Russian actress Yulia Peresild, has to perform heart surgery on a sick cosmonaut in space because he is unable to return to Earth for treatment. The patient is portrayed by real-life cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy.

Produced by the Yellow, Black and White studio and Channel One Russia – a state-controlled TV station – alongside the country’s…