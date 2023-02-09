The Produce Packaging Market valued at USD 34,470.9 million in 2023 and is expec… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The produce packaging market is anticipated to enjoy robust demand, with a total value of US$ 34,470.9 million in 2023 increasing to US$ 44,447.6 million by 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, FMI expects the sales of produce packaging to expand at a 2.6% CAGR.



Changing eating habits and lifestyles may cause people to buy more packaged goods, which could have a big effect on the produce packaging. A rise in the amount of disposable income per person and a rise in the population is expected to help increase the demand for the product because of its high barrier properties, long shelf life, and safety for the consumer.

People want natural, high-quality foods that haven’t been processed much or at all, don’t contain preservatives, and last longer. Food is packaged for many reasons, such as to keep out dirt and bugs, to make it easier to carry, and to control how much food is eaten. Sustainable packaging helps reduce food waste and loss by preventing food-borne diseases, and chemical contamination, and keeping the quality of food.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5323

Blockchain produce packaging is a key trend that is gaining popularity in the produce packaging market. Blockchain is a way to store data that makes system updates, hacks, and fraud very hard or impossible. Blockchain makes it possible for customers and businesses to track products back to their place of origin. It’s as easy as putting a QR code on a package to get information quickly. This smart feature has increased transparency and quality assurance for customers, which is why many companies have already adopted blockchain for the same reason.

Nestlé, a Swiss food company, put a QR code on each package of the Swedish coffee brand Zogas in 2020. Consumers have access to information about coffee farmers, harvest times, roasting times, and shipping certificates that go back to where the…