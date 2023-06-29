The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp. Welcomes Ron Allen as Project Manager, Bringin… – Press Release

Tampa, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tampa, Florida –

Tampa, FL – The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp., a leading provider of engineering and audio-visual solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Allen as Project Manager. Allen brings over 20 years of experience and a wealth of expertise in information technology, management, innovation, project management, and executive support.

Throughout his career, Ron has been instrumental in transforming systems during mergers and acquisitions, concurrently improving quality, compliance, and efficiency. His extensive experience includes vendor management, contracting, and issue resolution. With a strong technical competency in various systems, protocols, hardware, and new technology introductions, Ron has consistently integrated and customized solutions to meet organizational needs.

Ron’s technical competencies include expertise in SCCM, antivirus, mobile device management, Microsoft BitLocker, Active Directory, SharePoint, Microsoft Windows, Office Suite, Project, Visio, Exchange, Lync, TCP/IP, DNS, Cisco, Meraki Cloud Management, IronPort, routers, switches, wireless, video applications and hardware, servers, desktops, laptops, peripherals, anti-virus programs, and other management programs.

As a project manager, Ron is known for his excellent communication skills, precision, focus, and motivation to achieve. He consistently takes initiative and exceeds expectations, ensuring that projects achieve time, scope, budget, quality, safety, and customer satisfaction requirements. His expertise encompasses infrastructure planning and implementation, server design and deployment, wired and wireless network design and deployment, project and service delivery management, as well as mobile device integration and security.

Prior to joining The ProMedia Group, Ron served as a Project Manager – Systems Integration at AVI-SPL, where he successfully coordinated activities to ensure the timely, accurate, and on-budget…