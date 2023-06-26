The Public House Restaurant Debuts New Menu Featuring Fresh and Local – Press Release

COVINGTON, Ky., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Public House restaurant and lounge located in the Hotel Indigo Atlanta Vinings has released a new menu for the upcoming summer season. The restaurant and lounge are traditionally known for their handcrafted signature cocktails and locally sourced ingredients with an emphasis on shared plates, but this new menu is sure to make a lasting impression on guests. To launch, the restaurant celebrated by hosting a large client appreciation event highlighting all of its new menu items.

“We want to be able to offer our guests seasonal dishes throughout the year without compromising on the freshness,” said Shawn Terry, executive chef. “Our team is inspired by their passion for serving and taking great care of every single guest.”

The new menu boasts a wide variety of food to sample, share, or have all to yourself and has changed with the season in order to make sure that the restaurant can have the freshest locally sourced food to enjoy. The star of the menu is hard to select, but with choices such as Shrimp Po Boy, Smoked Brisket, or Creole Shrimp Linguine, there is an item to please every palate.

The Public House is conveniently located in the Hotel Indigo Vinings which is a unique upscale boutique-style hotel with unexpected touches that reflect the distinct charm and character of the historic Vinings neighborhood. From the artwork on the walls to the modern furniture and décor, guests are welcomed with a refreshing and inviting experience.

For more information and to book your reservation or guestroom, please visit The Public House or The Hotel Indigo Atlanta Vinings.

