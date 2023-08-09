The Regent at Eastover is Over 50% Sold Out – Press Release

DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/n10xmpy3hhu8ef15g6bq2/h?rlkey=zx053fcgy0ui9idcpavlrg4jm&dl=0



PHOTO CREDIT: Drone Media Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Regent at Eastover, a private enclave of 32 luxury residences situated in one of Charlotte’s most distinguished neighborhoods is more than 50% sold out. All penthouse units have been sold out with few residences remaining. Developed by The Lutgert Companies, the project is represented exclusively by Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – a leading luxury brokerage. Building construction is slated for fall occupancy.

Home to Charlotte, North Carolina’s most elegant residential enclave, The Regent at Eastover offers a distinct lifestyle with abundant experiences in an iconic and vibrant location. Current offerings include three- and four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 2,600 to 4,500 square feet. Tastefully curated to epitomize fine contemporary luxuries, each pet-friendly residence lives like a single-family home with features that include private elevator lobbies, expansive terraces and gourmet kitchens.

An expansive rooftop terrace provides an elevated experience with an outdoor kitchen, lounging and dining spaces. Additional owner privileges include a state-of-the-art fitness center, club room, storage units on each level, and common areas for meetings and recreation. A large private parking level and separate on-site guest parking are also available.

The Regent at Eastover is priced from $1.753 million. The sales gallery, located at 119 Cherokee Road, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact the sales gallery at 704.705.8181 or visit theregentateastover.com.

“The Regent at Eastover is setting the standard for upscale southern living. There remain limited opportunities to own one of Charlotte’s best new addresses.”