The Religious Forum of Boao Forum for Asia 2023 Raises Human Civilization to a N… – Press Release

BOAO, China, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Boosting Mutual Learning Among Civilizations & Promoting Religious Unity talk at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 was held in Boao, Hainan province, China. Chen Ruifeng, Deputy Director of the United Front Work Department of CPC Central Committee and Director of the National Religious Affairs Administration, Miao Yanhong, member of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial CPC Committee and Director of the United Front Work Department of Hainan Province, joined more than 100 guests from global religious communities in attending the event, which was presided over by Tian Wei, leading anchor on China Media Group’s international television channel CGTN.

Venerable Buddhist Master Yin Shun, Vice President of the Buddhist Association of China and President of the Buddhist Association of Hainan Province, Elias Szczytnicki, Secretary General of the Latin American and Caribbean Council of Religious Leaders (LACCRL), Liu Chengyong, President of the German Taoist Association, and Sainbuyan Nergui, Chief of Mongolian Sangha Federation and Abbot of the Sain Nomuun Buddhist Monastery of Mongolia, engaged in an in-depth discussion on the theme of “Religious Harmony and Mutual Learning among Civilizations“.

“The reason why everything in the world is so unique is that each object has its own origin and corresponding shape, allowing for the creation of the vast array of shapes that make up the world,” Buddhist Master Yin Shun commenced his speech with a Zen poem to explain a profound truth.

Citing scriptures, Master Yin Shun described how Chinese culture has been assimilated into other civilizations through the process of mutual learning for thousands of years, and advocated for the idea that Buddhistic thought should be aligned with all the world’s great cultures such as the traditional Chinese culture and the core values of socialism. He said that all regions of the world, despite their differences in opinion,…