The Restaurant at JUSTIN Reaffirms MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Green Star Status – Press Release

PASO ROBLES, Calif. , July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery is proud to announce that The Restaurant at JUSTIN has reaffirmed its MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Green Star status as a part of the 2023 MICHELIN Guide California.



The Restaurant at JUSTIN is the only winery restaurant to earn both a MICHELIN Star and a MICHELIN Green Star.

The Restaurant at JUSTIN is led by Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom and features a four-course prix fixe menu exuding understated excellence and the finest in California cuisine, with dishes created from the freshest local ingredients. Complemented with pairings from JUSTIN’s award-winning wines and sweeping views of the vineyards, the restaurant brings an elevated culinary experience to the wine country of Paso Robles. On the heels of the success of The Restaurant at JUSTIN, JUSTIN now offers a dinner program at its Downtown Tasting Room, also led by Chef Haggstrom.

“Since the founding of JUSTIN in Paso Robles, we have always been on the pursuit of excellence – from one of our early vintages of our flagship ISOSCELES being named the ‘Best Blended Wine in the World’ to The Restaurant at JUSTIN being recognized by MICHELIN as one of the top restaurants in the world,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, eCommerce and direct-to-consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. “As a pioneer of Paso, we are honored to add this accolade to the growing list of achievements that our Paso community has garnered. We’re very proud of Chef Haggstrom and the entire restaurant and winery team who provide the most exceptional experience at the JUSTIN Estate.”

A MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking with five universal criteria: quality of ingredients, harmony of flavors, mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine, and consistency both across the entire menu and over time. The MICHELIN Green Star highlights restaurants at the forefront of the…