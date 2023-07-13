The Revamped Regula 4306: Thorough Document Verification With New Light Sources – Press Release

The best-in-class, yet compact video spectral comparator Regula 4306, has been relaunched with two new features that are highly demanded by forensic experts. They help enhance document examination capabilities to reveal the use of counterfeits and forgeries and fight identity fraud even more effectively.

The update of the Regula 4306 is centered around light sources that are indispensable for thorough document examination, including relief and various security features, especially those invisible to the naked eye. The redesigned device boasts of a new light source for the analysis of anti-Stokes luminescence, as well as the possibility to regulate the angle of oblique light, which is vital for certain tasks.

The redesigned Regula 4306: “Being equipped with a high-resolution camera, a range of light sources and filters, and providing broad opportunities for document examination, including hyperspectral imaging and 3D visualization, Regula 4306 still has a compact size. We keep updating and redesigning it since we know it’s in high demand,” says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula. (Photo: Business Wire)

Anti-Stokes luminescence is a special effect of anti-Stokes inks used in various identity documents and banknotes as a security feature. Such inks glow when exposed to infrared light of high intensity. Adding a special light source into the Regula 4306 to enable the verification of anti-Stokes luminescence enhances the capabilities of the device and makes this compact video spectral comparator even more powerful. Moreover, the new light source for anti-Stokes verification operates in live mode, which means experts are able to find the appropriate security elements, especially the tiniest ones, much faster, since they tend to elude detection in static mode.

