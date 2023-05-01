The Rising Demand For Electric Vehicles Is Expected To Drive Growth In The Micro… – Press Release

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As per The Business Research Company’s microcontroller market forecast, the global microcontroller market size will grow from $19.5 billion in 2022 to $22.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The microcontroller market size is then expected to grow to $36.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 13.3%.

The growth in the market is attributed to the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), creative lucrative microcontrollers market opportunities for players. Automotive microcontrollers are integrated with smart-power and battery-management devices in EVs for efficient vehicle electrification. For example, in October 2022, according to the World Economic Forum, around 4.3 million new battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) were sold globally in the first half of 2022. BEV sales grew by 75% on the year and PHEVs by 37%. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the microcontroller market during the forecast period.

Microcontroller technology is utilized in electric vehicles to enable the efficient management of several complex components in automobiles, improving the driving experience for drivers. The use of automotive microcontrollers has expanded as a result of advancements in the automation sector and the advent of advanced driving systems. Microcontroller manufacturers are focusing on developing more innovative and advanced products to keep up with the rising demand.

For instance, in February 2022, STMicroelectronics, a Switzerland-based electronics and semiconductor manufacturer, launched new automotive…