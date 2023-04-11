The Rockefeller Foundation Report Identifies Steps to Strengthen Global Food Cri… – Press Release

Report calls for approaches to build sustainable food and nutrition security and avert future crises

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amid the ongoing global food and nutrition crisis, a new report from The Rockefeller Foundation provides constructive steps forward in leveraging resources to end hunger and build sustainable food security. Anticipate and localize: Leveraging humanitarian funding to create more sustainable food systems recommends a shift in donor approaches to align more closely with solutions that strengthen food system resilience to climate change, conflict, and other shocks. It is the second of four reports issued by The Rockefeller Foundation that will present a unified roadmap for achieving global food and nutrition security.

“If the world does not act now, there will be as many hungry people in 2030 as there were in 2015, a devastating backslide – and one that could accelerate amid the worsening climate crisis,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. “The goal of ending hunger once and for all is still achievable, but it requires stakeholders coming together in public-private-philanthropic partnerships behind big bets to scale innovative solutions, including those identified in this report.”

While the international community has responded to the global hunger crisis with unprecedented pledges of humanitarian aid, funding gaps still remain. More broadly, there are concerns that humanitarian food assistance, as currently structured and delivered, is not the way to achieve resilient and sustainable food security.

“We have the largest humanitarian appeals, the largest numbers of people who are food insecure and the largest funding gaps in history,” said Carol Bellamy, writer of the report and former Executive Director of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). “The numbers force new thinking about how we can both improve the effectiveness of existing aid and also reduce the need for aid through building more…