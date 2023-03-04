The satan’s within the particulars in Europe’s troubling inflation knowledge



London

CNN

Inflation in Europe fell again in February, though not as sharply as expected, and national data showed accelerating price rises in many of the region’s top economies.

Annual inflation across the 20 countries that use the euro dipped to 8.5%, from 8.6% the previous month, according to an initial estimate released by the European Union’s statistics agency Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an 8.2% rise.

Bucking the regional trend, inflation ticked up to 9.3% from 9.2% in Germany, Europe’s largest economy. It also rose in France — to 7.2% from 7% — and in Spain, to 6.1% from 5.9%.

Worryingly, “core” inflation, a closely watched measure that strips out volatile food and energy prices, jumped to 5.6% from 5.3% in the eurozone. That raises the risk that inflation is becoming embedded more deeply across the European economy, even as…