The Seeds Market to grow by USD 27,603.76 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising deman… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The seeds market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 27,603.76 million, according to Technavio.

Seeds Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global seeds market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer seeds in the market are Adaptive Seeds LLC, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., East-West Seed Group, Florimond Desprez Co., Fruition Seeds LLC, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Harris Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV, Royal Barenbrug Group, Sakata Seed Corp., Seed Needs LLC, Truelove Seeds, Territorial Seed Co., Swallowtail Garden Seeds, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., and UPL Ltd. and others.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings –

BASF SE – The company offers seeds such as FiberMax Cotton seed, InVigor Canola seed, Stoneville Cotton seed.

Bayer AG: The company offers seeds of arize, dekalb, and proagro.

Corteva Inc- The company develops and supplies commercial seeds combining superior germplasm with advanced traits to produce high-yield potential.

Seeds Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (conventional seeds and GM seeds), and type (grain seeds and oil seeds,…