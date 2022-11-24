The skincare model betting on CBD magnificence within the Center East

Written by Vivian Song, CNN

When mother-son entrepreneurs Yann Moujawaz and Juana Martini launch their skincare brand in the United Arab Emirates this winter, they will be the first to market CBD-based products to a region well-known for its zero-tolerance approach to drugs.

Though a few nuances exist — cosmetics made with hemp seed oil are legal in Dubai, for example — the possession of CBD-based products is still largely prohibited within the UAE. (Hemp seed oil does not contain CBD.)

With the approval of Dubaian authorities, however, Juana Skin’s product line will bring CBD — or cannabidiol, which is found in the stem, leaves and flowers of the hemp plant — to consumers in the Middle East in the form of brightening moisturizers, night creams, face oils and body butters. Unlike its psychoactive cousin THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, CBD does not produce a high, and has been shown to help alleviate skin disorders like eczema, psoriasis, pruritus or itchy skin, and…