The Sleep Lady Launches Certification Training to be a Pediatric Behavioral Slee… – Press Release

The over 90+hour training program returns for its 13th year on February 1st, led by world-renowned behavioral baby sleep expert, Kim West, MSW.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The next Gentle Sleep Coach® online certification training program hosted by world-leading children’s sleep coach, ‘The Sleep Lady®’ returns. Aligned with her gentle sleep philosophy, the program welcomes aspiring sleep coaches to participate in evidence-based teachings, and receive ongoing mentorship and additional support in key business areas such as marketing and public relations.

A Gentle Sleep Coach uses proven strategies to improve a baby or child’s sleep while fostering a healthy parent and child attachment and bond. Depending on existing patterns and needs, the coach will customize the best sleep coaching plan for the child and parent, taking a gentle, respectful, and inclusive approach.

The 90+hour Gentle Sleep Coach Certification includes classes on world-recognized methods such as ‘The Sleep Lady Shuffle ℠ which is outlined in her book The Sleep Lady’s Good Night, Sleep Tight. And now her Baby-Led Sleep Shaping and Coaching ℠ approach for babies 0-5 months old’, taken from her upcoming book The Sleep Lady’s Gentle Newborn Sleep Guide. Students also work with three pro bono clients to gain real-life experience and must take two exams to help them prepare to launch their own businesses. Yearly continued education is required to maintain active certification.

The program also includes a faculty panel, composed of experts like Shoshana Bennett, Ph.D. (Dr. Shosh), Lewis J. Kass, MD: Yale-trained, board-certified Pediatric Pulmonologist and sleep medicine expert, Anthony Loizides, MD: pediatric gastroenterologist, Yale and Harvard trained, and Lindsey Biel, OTR/L: Pediatric Occupational Therapist.

“After training sleep coaches for more than a decade, so many other programs have come on the market. As a family therapist and the originator of the only gentle proven…