The small city of Bliss, Idaho, is ‘disappearing’ — photographer Jon Horvath has created a capsule of life there

Photographer Jon Horvath first visited Bliss by chance but he became transfixed by the tiny, remote desert town.

The small town of Bliss, Idaho, is ‘disappearing’ — a photographer has created a capsule of life there

Bliss, Idaho, is nestled in the curve of Interstate 84, which snakes around the small, rural town on its way north to the state capital, Boise, some 85 miles away. When Milwaukee-based photographer Jon Horvath first visited Bliss in the late summer of 2013, he was on a meandering road trip following the end of a relationship. At the time, around 300 people resided there, served by a small community church, K-12 public school, diner, post office, gas stations, motels and two bars.

“If you find yourself there… it’s likely to be simply to fill up your gas tank, maybe catch a quick meal at the diner, but that’s probably about it,” Horvath explained in a phone call.

Buck Hall, a Bliss resident, told Horvath on his first visit that the town had once seen more…