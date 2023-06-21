The State & Future of Hospitality: “Demystifying the Digital Market & Guide to C… – Press Release

The must-read book provides hoteliers with the latest updates on the digital market, how hotel performance has changed post-pandemic and introduces ways to operate more profitably given the realities of the technology-driven world.

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kalibri Labs, the hospitality industry’s leading authority on market intelligence and hotel benchmarking in the digital marketplace, has advanced its commitment to sustaining the health of the hotel ecosystem with the release of “ Demystifying the Digital Market & Guide to Commercial Strategy .” The book, published in partnership with Hotel Business , explores digital disruption, explains how it affects the economics of hotels and defines a framework for the emerging discipline of Commercial Strategy which is designed around the objective of growing hotel asset values.

The book was a collaborative effort led by Cindy Estis Green, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Kalibri Labs; with coauthors Mark Lomanno, Partner & Senior Advisor at Kalibri Labs; and Dave Roberts, professor at Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and former Marriott revenue optimization executive. The author trio utilized Kalibri Labs’ platform to mine data from nearly 35,000 hotels, revealing revenue performance, demand metrics and trends by segment, channel, geography and chain scale across the US hotel industry. The book identifies the implications for hotel owners, operators and brands based on the significant changes in the giant digital technology platform companies.

“In this time of rapid change as we face post-pandemic realities, it was the right time to release the 6th and latest edition of the Demystifying series to help hotels take advantage of the new market dynamics,” Estis Green said. “We know how essential it is to go beyond the ‘what’ to provide practical guidance on the ‘how’ for industry leaders to confront the complex challenges in this space. Grounded in data and case studies, this book…