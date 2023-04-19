The Sunshine Flyer Celebrates Its Second Summer with Kids Riding Free – Press Release

Summer pricing is in effect on reservations made now through the end of May

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Sunshine Flyer has announced limited-time, summer special pricing with kids riding free on its themed motorcoach experience that takes guests from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts.

Convenient and cost-effective, the Sunshine Flyer offers an engaging transportation experience that allows guests to start the magic of their Walt Disney World® vacation from the moment they step off the plane.

The Sunshine Flyer’s buses are late-model, premium motorcoaches with themes that center around old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines. From the bus designs to staff dressed as 1920s rail conductors and engineers, the motorcoaches effectively serve as time machines, offering a glimpse into 1920s rail travel.

“We are delighted to be heading into the Summer travel season,” said Mark Sherman, General Manager of the Sunshine Flyer. “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of guests on the Sunshine Flyer, and welcoming back families that we’ve traveled with before! Free tickets for children and reduced ticket prices for adults are one way that we are showing our appreciation and helping our guests enjoy their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane and onto one of our premium motorcoaches.”

When guests book their summer trip, they can enjoy the following ticket prices during checkout through May 31st, 2023:

Children ride free

$15 per adults

These ticket prices apply for all future trips, and tickets need to be used between June 1 and August 31, 2023.

The Sunshine Flyer is well-equipped for kids, including:

Three-point harness seat belts at each seat

Conductor hats for kids

Stickers

Coloring/activity books

On-board video entertainment

As part of its partnership, all Make-A-Wish® children and families receive complimentary service from the Sunshine Flyer for Disney wishes indefinitely.

