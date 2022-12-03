The “sure, however” economic system. Sure, we’re anxious about recession — however the economic system stays resilient



New York

CNN Business

—



Each week brings head-scratching contradictory news about the economy. This past week was no different, with a batch of economic reports showing that — despite the recession talk — the US economy shows remarkable resilience.

Yes, the economy is strong. But it comes with a lot of caveats.

Let’s review:

However, these are just ingredients in a murky soup of conflicting “yes, but” headlines.

Yes, consumers say they feel lousy about the economy. But a record 196 million Americans went shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend — and those roaring sales numbers weren’t just because inflation has pushed prices higher, but also because people were making more transactions, according to Adobe Analytics.

Curtis Dubay, chief economist at the US Chamber of Commerce calls this “second-hand pessimism” and says the…