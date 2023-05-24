The token of the new game and the metaverse GrabCoinClub will be listed on the … – Press Release

Dubai, UAE, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prior to that, the company successfully completed an audit of smart contracts at CertiK, released two NFT collections for sale, ran closed token sales rounds, and even can boast of releasing an MVP version with support for multiplayer, VR, MetaMask authorization, and voice and text chats.



Thus, the project is already showcasing to the community what its metaverse will look like, and the integration of gameplay mechanics, testing, and the opening of all locations on the first planet are planned to be completed by the end of this year.

The GrabCoinClub team introduced the concept and popularizes a new genre of computer games, namely the Metaverse Role Playing Game (MRPG).

Anatoli Rybchin, the founder and CEO of the company, tells:

“Our project features an authentic gaming world, and the storyline is entirely created by the players.”

The protagonists of the game are FiHunters, wealth hunters on Blockchain networks. They are intelligent tigers and dragons coming from FiToria Exoplanet. FiHunters, with their ancient knowledge of wealth nature, have created 15,555 NFT artifacts that encrypt the answers to the question of ‘How to manage cash flow and gain financial freedom?’

To mine unique resources, a team of 15,555 FiHunters traveled to the blockchain planet of Polarity, where they encountered a colony of scientists from Earth who had flown in to explore blockchain possibilities and could not get back.

To help people, FiHunters are ready to transfer their knowledge to true adherents of the Play-to-Earn gaming model!”

The team chose Polygon, a second layer blockchain network with high speed and security and low transaction fees, as its home network.

Unlike its competitors, GrabCoinClub has a non-standard for Web3 projects market entry strategy and blockchain interaction architecture. The project uses three different token standards for different gaming assets.

ERC-721 NFT Tokens



The first NFT collection includes avatars of…