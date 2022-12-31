The tunnels and bridges linking Asia to Europe



Istanbul

CNN

—



With sloping banks studded with elegant private mansions, palace parks and centuries-old groves, the Bosphorus is the embodiment of Istanbul.

This 19-mile (30-kilometer) strait runs from the Black Sea in the north to the Sea of Marmara in the south.

The urban sprawl covers Europe in the west and Asia to the east, geographical facts giving rise to the romantically evocative but somewhat fanciful description of Istanbul as a city that straddles two continents.

Technically it does, but the Bosphorus isn’t the city’s only waterway. Just before it meets the Sea of Marmara, the Golden Horn – known locally as Haliç – branches off northwest. It eventually peters out inland unlike the Sea of Marmara, which leads to the Aegean Sea via the narrow Dardanelles Strait.

Day and night, tankers and container ships are visible along the horizon near the…