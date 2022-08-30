The US economic system had extra job openings than anticipated in July



Minneapolis

CNN Business

—



US employers aren’t ditching their “help wanted” signs just yet, according to new data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number of open positions ticked up unexpectedly in July, with around 11.2 million jobs available, slightly higher than June’s revised total of 11 million openings, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). Economists had expected there to be about 10.5 million jobs added, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

The June total was revised up by about 300,000 positions.

“This is a massive surprise to the upside,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, noting that postings on online job sites have declined, job-seeker confidence levels have been cooling and reports of offers rescinded have been on the rise.

“We’ve seen all these headlines…