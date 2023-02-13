The USA Drone industry is predicted to thrive in the next years at CAGR of ~14% … – Press Release

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — USA Drone Market is in the growing stage, the market is majorly consolidated. Domestic and International players coexist in the supply side in the USA Drone Market.

Prices of drone hardware, software, and services continue to fall as drone companies compete for market share through penetration pricing.

The share of hybrid drones will increase in the future among both the commercial and the military sector.

More market players are expected to enter into the drone industry independently or with collaboration to cater rising demand from end users.

Great Substitutes for Helicopters/Workers: Drones are great substitutes for helicopters, workers etc., where they can get more work done in less amount of time and with reduced costs. They can replace expensive surveillance products for the military while also lowering the risk for pilots since they don’t have to be on the aircraft. The potential for the use of drones is really high. Drones are very versatile, and can be used easily within many industries. Just like robots, they can replace basic jobs which require human support.

Widespread Opportunities: Major industries such as Agriculture, Construction and law enforcement will be benefitted from the use of drones. Agricultural fields of thousands of acres can utilize drones to observe the crop growth, to assist with fertilization and monitor the fields. Law enforcement can use drones for surveillance and save many police officers lives. Logistics will lead the way for drones in future as significant chunk of logistic/e-Commerce companies will implement drones for last mile deliveries as they can reduce logistics costs significantly.

Environment Friendly: Medium and heavy-duty trucks are usually used to transport goods; these vehicles are expected to be responsible for a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Drones have been shown to be much more environmentally friendly than traditional delivery…