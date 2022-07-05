The V&A museum showcases the ‘collective energy’ of African vogue

Written by Tom Bouchier-Hayes, CNNLondon

There’s a distinct buzz around the Africa Fashion exhibition at London’s prestigious Victoria and Albert Museum.

The event, which opens on July 2 and stretches across two floors, is a fascinating mixture of fashion from the mid-20th Century to the present day, told through photography, film, magazines and mannequins.

It features the work of 45 designers from more than 20 countries, and has more than 250 objects on display, 70 of which are new acquisitions. Starting with the period when many African nations were declaring independence, the exhibition examines the role fashion played in the continent’s cultural renaissance.

More than 50 mannequins have been dressed in exquisite outfits showcasing Africa’s creative spirit. It is colourful and fun, but there is a purpose.

“I think for us fashion is a kind of catalyst through which we can give people a glimpse into the myriad histories and cultures on the continent,” said Christine Checinska, the…