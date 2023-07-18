The way to handle your vacation in a heatwave

Europe and the US are sweltering with temperatures reaching highs of 49C (120F) in some places.
As Italy, Spain and Greece are facing many more days of extreme heat, here’s what you need to know if you’re booked on a holiday in a heatwave.
Is it safe to travel to Europe?
If you’re worried, you should check Foreign Office advice before travelling and ensure everyone travelling is covered by your insurance. Currently, there are no Foreign Office travel warnings related to the weather.
The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) says flights and holiday packages are continuing as normal. On its website, ABTA has a checklist with six general steps holidaymakers can take to prepare for their trip. It includes advice such as making sure you have a valid Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) or European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) with…