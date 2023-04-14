The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See – Press Release

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the TIME100 list and a new way to order Domino’s pizza on the go.
NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week’s most newsworthy and popular releases, here’s a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn’t be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- TIME Reveals the 2023 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World
The issue has 4 worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor Jennifer Coolidge, recording artist Doja Cat, CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, and actor Michael B. Jordan.
- Introducing Domino’s® on Apple CarPlay®: The Easiest Way to Order Pizza on the Go Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer, said, “We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order. Domino’s app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that, as customers still have the convenience of staying in their car, and can place an order from wherever they are, without waiting in a long drive-thru.”
- The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) Decreased in March
“We expect the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates two more times by 25 basis points each in order to bring wage growth and inflation under control. That will trigger job losses and increased unemployment in the second half of 2023 and early part of 2024,” said Selcuk Eren, Senior Economist at The Conference Board.
- IMAX Delivers its Best Opening Weekend Ever for an Animated Film with $21.6 Million Debut of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
The film scored the biggest IMAX…