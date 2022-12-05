The West simply scrambled the oil market. What occurs subsequent is as much as Russia



London

CNN Business

—



Most Russian crude oil exports to Europe are now banned, marking the boldest effort yet by the West to pile financial pressure on President Vladimir Putin as his brutal war in Ukraine enters its tenth month.

The oil embargo, which was agreed upon in late May, took effect in the European Union on Monday. It was accompanied by a new price cap on Russian crude set by G7 countries. That’s designed to limit the Kremlin’s revenues while allowing countries such as China and India to continue to buy Russian oil, provided they don’t pay more than $60 a barrel.

What happens next will likely hinge on the response from Moscow, which has vowed not to cooperate with the price cap and could slash its production, rattling global energy markets. Global crude prices were up 2.6% on Monday as investors watched nervously for the next move.

Here’s what you need to…