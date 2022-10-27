The world leaders who refuse to go away the stage





George Washington knew when to cede power. But many of today’s global leaders find it much harder to leave the stage — and could do with a dose of the first US President’s humility.

Some have no desire to quit. Others are desperate to claw back the clout they once had. The result is an era of stasis in already repressive nations like Russia and China, and déjà vu in democracies where ex-leaders seem to be putting narcissistic considerations above national interests.

“I will probably have to do it again,” said former President Donald Trump — he of the two impeachments and the US Capitol insurrection — to supporters baying for a second term this weekend. Boris Johnson (once referred to as “Britain Trump” by the ex-POTUS) just mounted his own comeback bid and failed —though anyone who thinks he’s given up on emulating his hero Winston Churchill, who…