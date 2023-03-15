The World’s #1 Ginseng Brand, CheongKwanJang, opens U.S. R&D center in a major p… – Press Release

Their state-of-the-art R&D Center will focus on research and development products to global appeal

CERRITOS, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Korea Ginseng Corp., the world’s #1 ginseng brand, has been busy transforming itself into a comprehensive global health foods company. Last year, Korea Ginseng Corp. launched their new KORESELECT product line to meet the specific needs of the American consumer. This year, with the grand opening of their new U.S. R&D center, Korea Ginseng Corp. will dramatically expand that commitment.

According to the market research analysis firm Grand View Research , the global dietary supplement market is forecast to grow by leaps and bounds, reaching USD 327.4 billion in 2030. Chul-ho Her, CEO of Korea Ginseng Corp., noted at the opening ceremony, “The U.S. is a promising region for us, with growing interest in functional foods and preventive health care. The opening of this center demonstrates our commitment to becoming a global health food company.”

As part of these expansion plans, Korea Ginseng Corp. recently unveiled several new products at the largest natural, organic and healthy products event, Natural Products Expo West 2023. These included five new HSW red ginseng-based herbal drinks, and KORESELECT products such as blood sugar support, muscle health support (Muscle Rejuv), and a sleep and mood support (Stress Ease) which its benefits are coming into the limelight after the pandemic. With the opening of the new R&D Center, Korea Ginseng Corp. will focus on meeting the unique preferences of the U.S. consumer, in the form of innovative gummy, jelly sticks, nutrition bars, and powders.

Korea Ginseng Corp. intends to boost their marketing…