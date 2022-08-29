The ‘world’s coolest’ streets for 2022

(CNN) — When it comes to fashion, street style has as much cachet as runway style — in fact, there are dozens of blogs and Instagram accounts dedicated to chronicling the best streetwear looks.

That’s because urban chic has always started in the street, where people from all kinds of classes and backgrounds can mingle with each other on the way to work, school, home and entertainment venues.

This year, Time Out — the media and hospitality brand that publishes local guides to some of the world’s most interesting cities — has released its second annual roundup of the world’s coolest streets.

More than a neighborhood, a single street can define a city’s culture.

“In most of the world, pre-pandemic life has returned with a bang. With people excitedly making plans and going out in their own cities and on city breaks again,” James Manning, travel editor for Time Out, said in a statement. “Our list of the Coolest Streets in the World takes in the key thoroughfares which clued-up locals…