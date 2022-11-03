The world’s finest cheese for 2022 is revealed at awards in Wales

Newport, Wales (CNN) — When you gather 4,434 cheeses from 42 countries in one room to find out which is best, there’s inevitably a sense of excitement in the air. There is, of course, inevitably also a very, very powerful smell.

That heady and almost intoxicating mix of ripening dairy produce and friendly competition was swirling around a conference center in the United Kingdom on Wednesday as 250 international judges sniffed, prodded and chomped their way along tables groaning with cheese to decide which should take the crown at the 2022 edition of the World Cheese Awards.

This year’s winner, a gruyère from Switzerland, was eventually chosen by a panel of top judges after the field had been whittled down first to 98 “super gold” champions and then to a final 16.

Judges described the Le Gruyère AOP surchoix, entered by Swiss cheese maker Vorderfultigen and affineur (refiner) Gourmino, as a “really refined, hand-crafted cheese” that melts on the tongue and has notes of herbs,…