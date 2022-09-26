The world’s greatest airways for 2022, based on Skytrax

Editor’s Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening and closing, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

London (CNN) — From Covid to chaos, it’s been another bumpy year for the aviation industry. In much of the northern hemisphere, the busy summer season was beset by delays and cancellations, while in the United States a new study this week found that airplane passenger satisfaction is declining across the board.

Still, as we roll into the calmer travel months of September and October, there was cause of celebration in London on Friday, as the industry’s leaders gathered at the Langham Hotel for the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 — the first time the event had been held in person since 2019.

Skytrax, a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site, conducted more than 14 million customer surveys in more than 100…