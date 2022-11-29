The world’s skinniest skyscraper is now full — and its interiors are exceptional

Written by John Blake, CNN Contributors Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

The designers behind the world’s skinniest skyscraper have just given fans of ultra-luxury living an early Christmas gift.

New York-based firm Studio Sofield has unveiled the interiors of Steinway Tower, the newly constructed 1,428-foot-tall tower overlooking Central Park. The announcement marks the completion of the opulent midtown Manhattan landmark, which was built on a site once occupied by the historic Steinway & Sons piano company.

The Steinway Tower reaches 1,428 feet tall. Credit: David Sundberg

The 91-story skyscraper, also known as 111 West 57th Street, contains 46 full-floor and duplex residences. Photos released this month by the designers show opulent lobbies decked out in limestone, marble, blackened steel and velvet, floors paved in smoke-gray solid oak and original artworks by Picasso and Matisse.

According to Studio Sofield, Steinway Tower’s interiors were designed to evoke the grandeur of New York’s Gilded Age,…