The Worldwide Personal Lubricants Industry is Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by … – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Personal Lubricants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Drug Stores), By Type (Silicone-, Oil-, Water-based), By Region (APAC, MEA, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global personal lubricants market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2030. It is projected to register a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period.

The stigma associated with sexual activities & experimenting is reducing due to liberalization and growing acceptance of same-gender attraction. Sex-positive movements have helped clear stereotypes related to gender, age, and social construct of people. Acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community is promoting the adoption of lubricants and other such products, which is boosting the market growth. People are more interested in discussions about sexuality and are experimenting with sexual wellness products without hesitation.

According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS), in 2020, around 49 million U.S. individuals were reported to be using personal lubricants.

Moreover, an increase in accessibility to a broad range of products, a reduction in their adverse effects due to advancements in product development, and the introduction of superior products in recent years by manufacturers, such as moisturizing & flavored lubricants, are expected to drive the growth of this industry.

For instance, in January 2021, O-Shot Women introduced a water-based lubricant, O-Shot Liquid Glide, for women. The pandemic boosted the online sales of sexual wellness products due to travel restrictions and fear of contracting the infection.

Owing to the increased demand for products online, major supermarket chains added these products to their websites. For instance, in July 2022, Walmart added Fetish Mafia’s line of adult products, including Weinerschleiden & d-AZ lubricants and…