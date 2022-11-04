‘The worst is behind us’: Hong Kong hosts high bankers for finance summit



Hong Kong leader John Lee sought to drum up confidence in the city’s future as a global financial hub on Wednesday, as he welcomed some of Wall Street’s top executives to its biggest international event in years.

Speaking at an investment summit that has attracted more than 200 participants from 20 countries, the city’s chief executive said that it was “opening once again” for international business after more than two and a half years of arduous pandemic restrictions.

As he addressed some of the executives in attendance, including Goldman Sachs

(GS) CEO David Solomon, Morgan Stanley

(MS) CEO James Gorman, UBS

(UBS) chairman Colm Kelleher, HSBC

(HSBC) CEO Noel Quinn and Standard Chartered

(SCBFF) CEO Bill…