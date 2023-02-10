Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Report 2023: A Global $2.9 Billion Sector by … – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.6%

Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) plays a significant role in clinical decision-making and is rapidly becoming an essential and specialized element of patient treatment. TDM is the branch of clinical chemistry that measures specific drugs at designated intervals to maintain a constant concentration in a patient’s bloodstream, optimizing individual dosage regimens.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by a high awaiting number of organ transplant procedures and the expanding inclination for precision medicine. However, a lack of infrastructure and low awareness in middle/low-income countries may challenge the growth of this market.

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in the technology segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on the technology, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is segmented into Immunoassays – Chemiluminescence Immunoassays, Chemiluminescence Immunoassays, Colorimetric Immunoassays, Fluorescence Immunoassays, Radioimmunoassay, Other Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS – LC-MS, GC-MS, The LC-MS is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The significant factors contributing to the growth of this market are affordability, reliability, and its availability in automated platform, as well as wide benefits of advanced HPLC usage in TDM drugs.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In this report, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented into four major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The…