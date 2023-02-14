Thermal Camera Market Size & Share to Surpass $8.8 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Mar… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Thermal Camera Market is valued at USD 6.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 8.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The main driver of the market expansion for Thermal Cameras is the increasing use of these devices across a range of end-use industries, including manufacturing, life science, healthcare, and military and defense. Advancements in machine learning and IoT have opened up new possibilities for these gadgets’ industrial uses.

We forecast that the cooled category in Thermal Camera market sales will account for more than 60% of total sales by 2028, mainly because of the wide thermal isolation band and rapid capture rate. Furthermore, cooled cameras frequently have greater magnification capacities since they typically use shorter infrared wavelengths for sensing.

Market Dynamics

Thermal Imaging is Used by Oil and Gas Businesses to Locate Pipeline Leaks and Advance the Market

Valves, turbines, generators, and pipe failures that cause hazardous emissions and deadly gas spills into the atmosphere are just a few maintenance problems the oil and gas sector must deal with. Traditional inspection methods need a lot of time and effort to find undetectable oil and gas leaks, especially when there are several components to check. Thermal Cameras are extensively used in the oil and gas industry to detect leaks in installations, pipelines, and reservoirs as a part of preventative maintenance. As a result, they raise protection and pollution levels while lowering the likelihood that regulatory organizations will disrupt their operations. These cameras enable quicker leak detection and instant source identification, which leads to faster repairs, lower industrial emissions, and more…