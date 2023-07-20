Thermal Interface Materials Market Set to Reach US$ 6,413.3 Million by 2033, Fue… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The thermal interface materials market size is projected to reach US$ 2,159.4 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 6,413.3 million by 2033, according to forecasts.
Throughout the forecast period, the demand for thermal interface materials is anticipated to be driven by the rising need for automation in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment production.
Also, as the prevalence of illnesses and disorders among people in both rich and emerging economies rises, so does the need for medications and medical items. Global sales of thermal interface materials are likely to increase as a result.
Consumer electronics frequently use thermal interface materials to enhance performance, sustainability, quality, functionality, and environmental attributes. Due to their great protection & durability, these materials contribute to an increase in the lifespan of consumer electronics. Moreover, it is predicted that the market is supported by the rising need for thermal conductivity in high-end electronic devices.
Key Takeaways from Thermal Interface Materials Market:
- By 2033, the thermal interface materials market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 4.4%.
- In 2023, the United States is expected to develop the thermal interface materials business with a share of 25.5%.
- The thermal interface materials market grew considerably to US$ 2,005 million in 2022.
- The thermal interface materials sector expanded at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2022.
- By 2033, China’s thermal interface materials market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 10.8%.
- By 2033, India’s thermal interface materials industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 11.7%.
- Japan’s thermal interface materials industry will likely grow significantly, with a 4% share…