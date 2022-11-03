These 10 individuals are making the world a greater place in their very own distinctive methods





CNN

—



The smallest acts of kindness can have the biggest impact on the world, and these 10 men and women are shining examples of that.

They are this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes, and each honoree will receive a $10,000 prize. Their journey began with nominations sent in by CNN’s audience and you can vote to help decide who will be named the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year and receive an additional $100,000 for their cause.

All of the honorees will receive a grant along with organizational and capacity-building support from The Elevate Prize Foundation. They will also participate in the foundation’s annual Make Good Famous Summit in Miami.

The CNN Hero of the Year will be revealed live during “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,” hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa on Sunday, December 11, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Read more about each of this year’s Top 10 CNN…