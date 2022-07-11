These Are Amazon’s 10 Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Smart TVs, Streaming Services, … – Press Release

Amazon.com Inc AMZN Prime Day will be kicking off Tuesday, July 12 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through July 13. Amazon Prime customers in more than 20 countries will be able to save on top national brands as well as products from small businesses across every category.

Historical Price Behavior: Since Amazon’s first Prime Day on July 15, 2015, it has become one of the company’s biggest drivers of incremental revenue. According to Amazon, its first Prime Day recorded more sales than Black Friday 2014, its biggest Black Friday recorded at the time.

In 2021, Prime Day was pulled forward to June 21 through June 22, and Amazon’s stock price saw an incremental change of -0.5%. This was followed by a surge in Amazon’s stock price after releasing its second quarter earnings, as it increased by roughly 6.4% in the ten days following Prime Day.

Additionally, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM expects this Prime Day to generate $3.8 billion in incremental revenue, which would be a 7% increase from this level a year ago.

Also Read: Walmart Dumps Its 2022 Shopping Fest; Adopts Different Route Versus Amazon To Clear Excess Inventory

Best Prime Day Deals: With higher prices comes better deals, as Amazon prepares to offer some of the best deals on Amazon devices, subscription services, baby products, electronics, fashion and much more.

Amazon Prime Day Credits: Amazon Prime members can earn more than $60 in Prime Day credits by taking sponsored actions in the lead up to Prime Day this year.

Buy Now, Pay Later With Affirm: Prime members can enjoy 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when they spend $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon upon credit approval by Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM, from June 28 through July 11.

Deals On Smart And Fire TVs: Prime members can also save on name brand smart and fire TVs including Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and Amazon. The deals include Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $89.99 (47% off), Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $99.99 (44%…