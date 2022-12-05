These buddies rescued harvests headed for the trash and helped flip meals waste into hundreds of thousands of meals

Editor’s Note: Know someone who inspires you? Click here to nominate them as a CNN Hero.



Los Angeles

CNN

—



When a group of college kids channeled their pandemic woes into action, they never imagined the project would fuel a nationwide movement to tackle hunger and food waste.

But that’s exactly what the Farmlink Project has done since 2020, bringing together hundreds of young volunteers to rescue nearly 77 million pounds of excess food and deliver it to those in need. The organization’s efforts help farmers, the environment, and people struggling to feed their families all at once.

“In the United States, 40 million Americans are food insecure. They don’t know where their next meal is going to come from,” said Aidan Reilly, who co-founded Farmlink. “Meanwhile, in the United States we’re throwing out over 100 billion pounds of food every year.”

…