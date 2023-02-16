These feats of structure have been named the perfect of the 12 months

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

The world’s newest architectural showstoppers include a birdhouse-covered hotel suite suspended in the woods of Harads, Sweden; Sydney’s $230-million transformation of a naval bunker into an arts complex; and a futuristic sports stadium in China’s Zhejiang Province designed to mimic nearby mountainous terrain, according to Architectural Digest (AD).

These designs are three of the 20 “Works of Wonder” selected by the magazine’s team of global editors, featured in the March issue.

“The WOW List is a moment of global recognition for the projects that are reshaping our world — whether through their ingenuity of engineering, their sustainable innovations, or their sheer imagination,” said Amy Astley, AD’s global editorial director, over email.

MAD Architects designed Quzhou Stadium, which features integrated green spaces, to mimic mountainous terrain. Credit: MAD Architects

Each year, AD selects impressive new structures with cultural impact, with last…