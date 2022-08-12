They survived lockdown in Shanghai, solely to be trapped once more in Hainan

(CNN) — “I chose to come to Sanya because the Covid restrictions are more relaxed than (in) Shanghai,” said Li Zefeng, an engineer who lives in China’s biggest city.

But he, like many others who flocked to the resort island off the coast of southern China, would soon eat his words.

Hainan province is often called China’s equivalent to Hawaii or the Maldives — think gorgeous stretches of beachfront, sleek hotels with world-class amenities and a sense you’ve escaped the pressures of everyday life.

However, the holiday vibes took a hit last week, when 1,200 people in the resort hub of Sanya tested positive for coronavirus.

For many of these travelers, that meant not only making frantic calls to family and changing their travel plans, but dealing with a case of deja vu — many of the people visiting Hainan were seeking a reprieve from strict lockdowns in Shanghai.

Once the Covid cases were detected in Hainan, action was swift.

The local government locked down the city of Sanya, which has…